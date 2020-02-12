AccuWeather Alert: Storms bring chilly change

After the storms, blustery and much chillier conditions take hold at night and Thursday.
Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and a rumble. High of 64.
Thursday
Blustery and chillier with a high of 52.
Friday
Breezy and milder. High of 64.
Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 69.
Sunday
Cooler and rainy. High 58.
Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 63.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 68.
