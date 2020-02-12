weather

AccuWeather Alert: Storms bring chilly change

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A couple of showers and a thunderstorm are on the way for Wednesday with the potential for strong to damaging wind gusts in any storm in the afternoon.

After the storms, blustery and much chillier conditions take hold at night and Thursday.



Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and a rumble. High of 64.

Thursday
Blustery and chillier with a high of 52.

Friday
Breezy and milder. High of 64.

Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 69.

Sunday
Cooler and rainy. High 58.

Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 63.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 68.

RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

