AccuWeather Alert: Storms moving across New Jersey toward NYC

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A line of thunderstorms is heading toward NYC and could contain damaging winds and flash flooding.

WATCH | Lee Goldberg gives live update on Monday evening's severe thunderstorms


A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of New Jersey through 9 p.m. Monday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth & Somerset counties until 9 p.m.

Leftover showers will continue overnight into Tuesday morning before clearing out for some sun, although a spot shower is possible in some areas.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

Tuesday
Spot shower. High of 79.

Wednesday
Pleasant sunshine with a high of 78.

Thursday
Mostly sunny and nice. High of 77.

Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 81.

Saturday
Shower and thunderstorm possible. High of 86.

Sunday
Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 81.

Monday
Partly sunny. High of 82.


Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

School closings and delays

