AccuWeather Alert: Storms moving across New Jersey

A line of thunderstorms is heading toward NYC and could contain damaging winds and flash flooding.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A line of thunderstorms is moving across New Jersey and could contain damaging winds and flash flooding.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Monmouth and Ocean counties until 10 p.m.Leftover showers will continue overnight into Tuesday morning before clearing out for some sun, although a spot shower is possible in some areas.Spot shower. High of 79.Pleasant sunshine with a high of 78.Mostly sunny and nice. High of 77.Breezy and warmer with a high of 81.Shower and thunderstorm possible. High of 86.Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 81.Partly sunny. High of 82.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app