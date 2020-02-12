AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms usher in colder temperatures, gusty winds

A line of severe storms that sparked tornado warnings in New York City and other parts of the Tri-State on Sunday night also knocked out power to some areas and took down trees.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
The storms brought heavy, wind-driven rain.
That was an intense 2 minutes!! Rockaway NJ! @EricaGrowNYC @MichelePowersWx @DaveCurren @JaniceHuff4ny @nynjpaweather @TWCAlexWilson @wunderground pic.twitter.com/iMjTOL9WV5— Brian Sudol (@sudbri) November 16, 2020
On Monday, the strong wind will remain but also expect a lot of sunshine. It will stay windy into the evening hours and the temperature will drop into the low 40s.
Monday
Gusty winds. High 53.
Tuesday
Blustery and chilly with a high 48.
Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 40.
Thursday
Calmer and cool with a high of 46.
Friday
Milder blend. High of 57.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 56.
Sunday
Shower chance. High of 57.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.