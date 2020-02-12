weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch for parts of NJ

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch has been issued for central and southern New Jersey until 7:00 p.m.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service


Rain and strong winds are expected to continue into the evening for most of the Tri-State.



Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain & strong winds with a high of 64.

Full AccuWeather forecast:
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith expect rain and wind into the evening, maybe even a thunderstorm



Tuesday
Chillier wind. High of 56.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 44.

Thursday
Near normal. High of 51.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 50.

Saturday
Watching the coast. High of 51

Sunday
Rain east? with a high of 46.



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

