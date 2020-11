AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch for parts of NJ

ACCUWEATHER ALERT

TORNADO WATCH for central and southern New Jersey until 7pm. @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/2JCRr3aNlI — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) November 30, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch has been issued for central and southern New Jersey until 7:00 p.m.Rain and strong winds are expected to continue into the evening for most of the Tri-State.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain & strong winds with a high of 64.Full AccuWeather forecast:Chillier wind. High of 56.Brisk and chilly with a high of 44.Near normal. High of 51.Sun and clouds with a high of 50.Watching the coast. High of 51Rain east? with a high of 46.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app