AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch for parts of NJ

ACCUWEATHER ALERT— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) November 30, 2020
TORNADO WATCH for central and southern New Jersey until 7pm. @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/2JCRr3aNlI
Rain and strong winds are expected to continue into the evening for most of the Tri-State.
Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain & strong winds with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Chillier wind. High of 56.
Wednesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 44.
Thursday
Near normal. High of 51.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 50.
Saturday
Watching the coast. High of 51
Sunday
Rain east? with a high of 46.
