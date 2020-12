AccuWeather Alert: Wet start to Christmas

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We are waking up to a wet Christmas across the Tri-State after a storm brought high winds and flooding rain.Flood Watches, Warnings and Coastal Flood Advisories were issued for many counties across the Tri-State area.More than 200,000 power outages were reported across Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey on Christmas morning.The rain ends later Friday before colder winds move in and the temperatures drop to the 20s.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain to flakes. High of 60 early, then dropping.Brisk and cold with a high of 32.Still a chill. High of 40.Late rain with a high of 48.Blustery flakes with a high of 37.Partly sunny. High 40.Evening shower with a high of 50.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app