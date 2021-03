AccuWeather Alert: Wind advisory

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is an AccuWeather Alert in place for Sunday as conditions will turn windy with rain. Some of it will be heavy and times and watch out for a strong thunderstorm late in the day.A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to last until 6 p.m. Monday.Storms that caused deadly flash flooding in the south now hover over our area.We could see wind gusts of 50-miles per hour with strong thunderstorms.AccuWeather Alert: Windy and wet. High of 64.Blustery and cooler with a high of 54.Mostly normal with a high of 60.A few PM showers with a high of 63.Chillier rain. High of 46.Blustery and cold with a high of 43.Brisk breaks. High of 54.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app