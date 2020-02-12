AccuWeather Alert: Wind advisory

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to last until 6 p.m. Monday.
Storms that caused deadly flash flooding in the south now hover over our area.
We could see wind gusts of 50-miles per hour with strong thunderstorms.
Sunday
AccuWeather Alert: Windy and wet. High of 64.
Monday
Blustery and cooler with a high of 54.
Tuesday
Mostly normal with a high of 60.
Wednesday
A few PM showers with a high of 63.
Thursday
Chillier rain. High of 46.
Friday
Blustery and cold with a high of 43.
Saturday
Brisk breaks. High of 54.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.