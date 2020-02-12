weather

AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Tri-State region, including New York City.

Monday
Dry daylight. High of 40.

Tuesday
Snow mix south with a high of 34.

Wednesday
Bright and blustery. High of 38.

Thursday
Snow south with a high of 34.

Friday
Clouds and sun. High of 29.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 34.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy. High of 40.
