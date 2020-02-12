AccuWeather: Better half of the weekend

We may get some heavy periods of rain in the middle of the day Sunday, and a rumble of thunder during the evening hours.
Saturday
Better half with a high of 66.
Sunday
AccuWeather Alert: Another soaking. High of 62.
Monday
Begins blustery with a high of 53.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 57.
Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 63.
Thursday
April showers with a high of 49.
Friday
March chill. High of 45.
