AccuWeather: Better half of the weekend

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with sunshine and a light wind, but another soaker is on the way.

We may get some heavy periods of rain in the middle of the day Sunday, and a rumble of thunder during the evening hours.



Saturday
Better half with a high of 66.

Sunday
AccuWeather Alert: Another soaking. High of 62.

Monday
Begins blustery with a high of 53.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 57.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 63.

Thursday
April showers with a high of 49.

Friday
March chill. High of 45.

