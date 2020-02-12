AccuWeather: Better half of weekend

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Although Saturday will be damp in the morning, expect a fairly dry afternoon with temperatures in the 60s.



Friday
Cooler and cloudy with a high of 59.

Saturday
Spot shower. High of 63.

Sunday
Soggy start. High of 66.

Monday
Cool shower. High of 58.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 65.

Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High of 64.

Thursday
Possible showers. High of 60.

