AccuWeather: Better half of weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Although Saturday will be damp in the morning, expect a fairly dry afternoon with temperatures in the 60s.Cooler and cloudy with a high of 59.Spot shower. High of 63.Soggy start. High of 66.Cool shower. High of 58.Clouds and sun. High of 65.Sun to clouds. High of 64.Possible showers. High of 60.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app