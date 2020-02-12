weather

AccuWeather: Bitter cold

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be bitterly cold with gusty winds causing wind chills to drop down into the teens and even the single digits while the daily high temperature will remain below freezing for the first time since mid-December.

Saturday
Bitter cold. High of 31.

Sunday
Stays cold with a high of 34.

Monday
Dry daylight. High of 38.

Tuesday
Snow mix south with a high of 34.

Wednesday
Bright and blustery. High of 36.

Thursday
Snow chance with a high of 36.

Friday
Clouds and sun. High of 35.
