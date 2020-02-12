NEW YORK (WABC) -- An arctic front will bring back cold temperatures as we head into the holiday weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Blustery and cold. High 31.
Saturday
Frigid first. High 32.
Sunday
Bounce back. High 48.
Monday
Milder mix. High 50.
Tuesday
Rain likely. High 52.
Wednesday
Early rain. High 43.
Thursday
Brisk blend. High 39.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Blustery and cold
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News