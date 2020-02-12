weather

AccuWeather: Blustery and colder

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but blustery winds will make temperatures feel like the 20s.



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Tuesday
Blustery and colder. High of 37.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 39.

Thursday
Mainly PM rain. High of 51.

Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Periods of rain with a high of 45.

Saturday
Mild sun and clouds. High of 56.

Sunday
Cooler blend with a high of 44.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 46.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010
List of top December snowstorms to hit Central Park
NYC life bounces back after snowstorm
NYC school buildings reopening Friday; outdoor dining resumes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
1 killed, worker rescued after wall collapse in Brooklyn
New York will fine $1M for coronavirus vaccine fraud
Ceiling fans recalled after reports that blades became detached during use
Consumer Reports: Used car market red hot during pandemic
7 On Your Side tops $1 million mark for 7th-straight year
Show More
Warehouse party with more than 200 inside busted, organizers arrested
Woman slashed with 'unknown object' while walking in Brooklyn
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father
3-year anniversary of historic, tragic NYC fire that killed 13
More TOP STORIES News