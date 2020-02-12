AccuWeather: Blustery and colder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but blustery winds will make temperatures feel like the 20s.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Tuesday
Blustery and colder. High of 37.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 39.
Thursday
Mainly PM rain. High of 51.
Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Periods of rain with a high of 45.
Saturday
Mild sun and clouds. High of 56.
Sunday
Cooler blend with a high of 44.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 46.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.
