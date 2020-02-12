weather

AccuWeather: Blustery start to the week

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A wind advisory is in effect for most of Monday. It will be blustery and cooler in the morning and winds could gust up to 50 mph in parts of the area, but later in the day it will be seasonable with clouds making way for sunshine.



Monday
Blustery and cooler. High of 54.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Mild PM rain. High of 63.

Thursday
Mainly AM rain with a high of 46.

Friday
Blustery and chilly. High of 43.

Saturday
Brisk breaks with a high of 56.

Sunday
Cloudier and mild. High of 62.

