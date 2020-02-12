weather

AccuWeather: Breaks of sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After another round of snow that dropped a couple of inches of snow across New York City and parts of the Tri-State area, the sun may return in the afternoon.

Here's how much snow fell across the area.


Thursday
Breaks of sun. High 34.

Friday
Clouds and sun. High 27.

Saturday
Sun to clouds. High 28.

Sunday
Morning snow or ice. High 33.


Monday
Frigid sun with a high of 28.

Tuesday
Wintry mix. High 32.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 36.

