AccuWeather: Breezy and hot

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be breezy and hot with clouds and sun, but a spotty thunderstorm late in the day.

Sunday
Breezy and hot with a high of 90.

Monday
Much cooler. High of 66.

Tuesday
Comfy blend with a high of 75.



Wednesday
Hot again. High of 90.

Thursday
Still warm with a high of 85.

Friday
Not as warm. High of 78.

Saturday
Cooler clouds with a high of 73.

