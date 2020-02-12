AccuWeather: Breezy and hot

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Sunday
Breezy and hot with a high of 90.
Monday
Much cooler. High of 66.
Tuesday
Comfy blend with a high of 75.
Wednesday
Hot again. High of 90.
Thursday
Still warm with a high of 85.
Friday
Not as warm. High of 78.
Saturday
Cooler clouds with a high of 73.
