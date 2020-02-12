AccuWeather: Bright and breezy

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Thursday
Bright and breezy with a high of 65.
Friday
Sun to clouds. High of 63.
Saturday
Cool shower with a high of 56.
Sunday
MOTHER'S DAY! Dry start. High of 63.
Monday
Rain returns with a high of 61.
Tuesday
Breezy blend. High of 64.
Wednesday
Nice May day. High of 66.
