AccuWeather: Bright and breezy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be bright and breezy, with a mostly sunny afternoon and temperatures in the mid 60s.Bright and breezy with a high of 65.Sun to clouds. High of 63.Cool shower with a high of 56.MOTHER'S DAY! Dry start. High of 63.Rain returns with a high of 61.Breezy blend. High of 64.Nice May day. High of 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app