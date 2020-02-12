weather

AccuWeather: Bright and breezy

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be bright and breezy, with a mostly sunny afternoon and temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday
Bright and breezy with a high of 65.

Friday
Sun to clouds. High of 63.



Saturday
Cool shower with a high of 56.

Sunday
MOTHER'S DAY! Dry start. High of 63.

Monday
Rain returns with a high of 61.

Tuesday
Breezy blend. High of 64.

Wednesday
Nice May day. High of 66.

