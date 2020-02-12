weather

AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be brisk and chilly with some sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 46.

Thursday
Near normal. High of 51.

Friday
Shower chance with a high of 50.

Saturday
Trending drier with a high of 49.

Sunday
Stray shower with a high of 46.

Monday
Storm offshore possible with a high of 44.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 42.



