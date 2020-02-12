AccuWeather Forecast: Calm before the winter storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be brisk and cold ahead of what's expected to be a major winter storm arriving on Wednesday.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire New York City and Tri-State area for Wednesday into Thursday. A foot or more of snow could fall on parts of the area and blizzard-like conditions are possible.
Tuesday
Brisk and cold. High of 39.
Wednesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow arrives in the afternoon and windy. High 32.
Thursday
Snow tapers off. High of 31.
Friday
Brisk and cold again. High 33.
Saturday
Still cold. High of 33.
Sunday
Clouds return but milder. High 42.
Monday
Clouds to sun. High 42.
