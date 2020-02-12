weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Calm before the winter storm

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be brisk and cold ahead of what's expected to be a major winter storm arriving on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire New York City and Tri-State area for Wednesday into Thursday. A foot or more of snow could fall on parts of the area and blizzard-like conditions are possible.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service




Tuesday
Brisk and cold. High of 39.

Wednesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow arrives in the afternoon and windy. High 32.

Thursday
Snow tapers off. High of 31.

Friday
Brisk and cold again. High 33.

Saturday
Still cold. High of 33.

Sunday
Clouds return but milder. High 42.

Monday
Clouds to sun. High 42.



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Winter Storm Watch: Here's how much snow to expect
Today's sunset was earliest of the year, not on Winter Solstice
NJ cousins organize hurricane relief for victims in Honduras
Dangerous waves knock down bicyclist along Chicago bike trail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch: Here's how much snow to expect
NY, NYC headed for another shutdown, mayor & governor warn
Cuomo denies former aide's sexual harassment allegations
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
1st COVID vaccine in US given to NYC critical care nurse
NJ anticipates state's 1st COVID vaccinations
Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory
Show More
Historic bell will ring again after surviving fire that gutted NYC church
COVID Live Updates: US passes grim 300,000 deaths milestone
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
NJ restaurant reserves best seats in house for toys
Indoor dining ends in NYC as winter storm approaches
More TOP STORIES News