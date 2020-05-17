weather

AccuWeather: Cloudier and cooler

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- While the next few days will be cloudier and cooler, showers shouldn't show up until later in the week.

RELATED: Tracking Tropical Storm Arthur

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Cloudy and cool with a high of 67.

Tuesday
Cool breeze with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Cloudy and cool with a high of 62.

Thursday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 66.

Friday
A few showers with a high of 72.

Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 76.

Sunday
Lots of clouds with a high of 72.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical storm Arthur becomes first named storm of season
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC beaches will not reopen for Memorial Day weekend
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Cuomo takes COVID-19 test, explains NY rapid testing capacity
One of these New Yorkers could be the next 'American Idol'
Marinas, boat rentals now open for business in NJ
Sylvia's helping Harlem community by providing meals for those in need
Capital, Western NY regions hit criteria to reopen
Show More
Westchester Co. farmers market reopens with COVID restrictions
Port Authority police officers help deliver baby on SI Expressway
NYPD will stop parties outside bars, mayor says
NJ Gov. Murphy appears on Up Close
Troopers help deliver woman's baby on NJ Turnpike
More TOP STORIES News