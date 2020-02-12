weather

AccuWeather: Cold finish

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sun and clouds for Friday with some cold temperatures followed by the coldest night of the season!

Friday
Partly sunny. High 31

Saturday
Sun and Clouds. High of 32

Sunday
A few showers and warmer. High 38

Monday

Clouds and sun. High 42

Tuesday
Early mix with a high of 41

Wednesday
Breezy blend. High 43.

Thursday
Mild Christmas Eve with possible showers. High 48.



