AccuWeather: Cool and brisk

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Don't be fooled by the sunshine, Saturday will be cool and brisk with a temperatures in the low-50s.

Saturday
Cool Blue. High 52.

Sunday
Trending drier with a high of 59.

Monday
Breezy blend. High 53.

Tuesday
Chilly gusts with a high 48.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 42.

Thursday
Still chilly with a high of 48.

Friday
Mild shower with a high of 56.

