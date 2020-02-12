AccuWeather: Cool and brisk

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Don't be fooled by the sunshine, Saturday will be cool and brisk with a temperatures in the low-50s.
Saturday
Cool Blue. High 52.
Sunday
Trending drier with a high of 59.
Monday
Breezy blend. High 53.
Tuesday
Chilly gusts with a high 48.
Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 42.
Thursday
Still chilly with a high of 48.
Friday
Mild shower with a high of 56.
