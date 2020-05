AccuWeather: Cool and damp

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be cool and rainy with heavy downpours possible in some areas.Sunday looks to be the better half of the holiday weekend, but low clouds may linger.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Rain and drizzle with a high of 67.Clouds and sun with a high of 67.Cloudy Memorial Day with a high of 69.Warmer mix with a high of 75.Even warmer with a high of 80.Partly sunny with a high of 81.Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 82.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app