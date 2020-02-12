weather

AccuWeather: Cool and damp

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be cool and rainy with heavy downpours possible in some areas.

Sunday looks to be the better half of the holiday weekend, but low clouds may linger.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 67.

Sunday

Clouds and sun with a high of 67.

Monday
Cloudy Memorial Day with a high of 69.

Tuesday
Warmer mix with a high of 75.

Wednesday
Even warmer with a high of 80.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 81.

Friday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 82.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
Tropical storm Arthur drenches Carolina coast
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man caught in strong current drowns in Queens beach
Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tweets he tested positive for COVID-19
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
NJ outdoor gatherings limit changed; indicators fall dramatically
NYPD rescues man who climbed to top of Brooklyn Bridge
FDNY EMS chief saluted for coordinating out-of-town ambulances helping NYC
Son accused of stabbing dad on Zoom call charged with murder
Show More
Diocese of Brooklyn churches to reopen for private prayer
Long Island, Mid-Hudson regions could open next week
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Some WeWork tenants want memberships paused during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News