AccuWeather: Cool and damp

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be cool and rainy with heavy downpours possible in some areas.
Sunday looks to be the better half of the holiday weekend, but low clouds may linger.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 67.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 67.
Monday
Cloudy Memorial Day with a high of 69.
Tuesday
Warmer mix with a high of 75.
Wednesday
Even warmer with a high of 80.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 81.
Friday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 82.
