AccuWeather: Early flakes and drizzle

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday gets off to a slick start. Expect early snowflakes and drizzle until the afternoon.

RELATED: Wintry mix in Tri-State area causes headaches on roadways

A car headed southbound on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County went off the slick road and overturned.



Wednesday
Slick start with a high of 39.

Thursday
Snow south with a high of 34.

Friday
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter and Blustery with a high of 25.

Saturday

Frigid sun with a high of 28.

Sunday
Sun to clouds with a high of 34.

Monday
Rain or snow with a high of 36.

Tuesday
Snow showers with a high of 36.
"Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

