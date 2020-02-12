weather

AccuWeather: Early shower, mostly cloudy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather Forecast: Early Showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will start off with early showers in some spots before clearing out for a cloudy and cool day.

Monday
Rain start with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Turning windy. High of 62.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny. High of 64.

Thursday
Sun to clouds. High of 67.

Friday
Shower possible. High of 66.

Saturday
Milder breaks. High of 69.

Sunday
Pleasant blend. High of 73.

