AccuWeather Forecast: Abundant sunshine

Monday
Abundant sunshine with a high of 58.
Tuesday
Some PM clouds. High of 62.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 59.
Thursday
A few showers with a high of 63.
Friday
Rain possible. High of 62.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 60.
Sunday
Variably cloudy. High of 57.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.