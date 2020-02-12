weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Abundant sunshine

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday we'll have abundant sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50s, well above normal for this time of year.

Monday
Abundant sunshine with a high of 58.

Tuesday
Some PM clouds. High of 62.

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 59.

Thursday
A few showers with a high of 63.

Friday
Rain possible. High of 62.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 60.

Sunday
Variably cloudy. High of 57.

