AccuWeather Forecast: Brisk and chilly

Monday
Brisk and chilly. High of 40.
Tuesday
Blustery blend with a high of 41.
Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High of 43.
Thursday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 52.
Friday
Mild mix. High of 52.
Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 53.
Sunday
Chance of rain. High of 51.
