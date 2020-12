AccuWeather Forecast: Brisk and chilly

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorolgoist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be brisk and rather chilly with more sun than clouds.Brisk and chilly. High of 40.Blustery blend with a high of 41.Sun to clouds. High of 43.Partly sunny and milder with a high of 52.Mild mix. High of 52.Shower possible with a high of 53.Chance of rain. High of 51.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app