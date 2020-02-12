weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Brisk and chilly

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be brisk and rather chilly with more sun than clouds.

Meteorolgoist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.



Monday
Brisk and chilly. High of 40.

Tuesday
Blustery blend with a high of 41.

Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High of 43.

Thursday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 52.

Friday
Mild mix. High of 52.

Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 53.

Sunday
Chance of rain. High of 51.



