AccuWeather Forecast: Calm before storm

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be the best bet for milder temperatures and sunshine ahead of a storm that will impact the holidays.



Wednesday
Fair amount of sun. High of 42.

Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: PM rain and wind with a high of 57.

Friday

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain to flakes. High of 50.

Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.

Sunday
Still a chill. High of 38.

Monday
Late rain with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Blustery flakes with a high of 39.

