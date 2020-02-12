weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly Election Day

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a chilly Election Day, with highs reaching 50.

Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast for the Tri-State area.



Tuesday

Chilly choice. High 52.

Wednesday
Milder with a high of 60.
Thursday
Even milder. High 65.

Friday
Sunny and mild. High 67.

Saturday
Still mild with a high of 67.

Sunday
Sunny and mild with a high of 68.

Monday
Mild day with a high of 68.

