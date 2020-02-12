weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly start, milder afternoon

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll get a chilly start to Thursday, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild.

Thursday
Milder afternoon with a high of 50.

Friday
Even milder. High of 54.

Saturday
PM rain with a high of 56.

Sunday
AM light rain. High of 55.

Monday
Back to blustery with a high of 45.

Tuesday
Brisk blend. High of 42.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 44.



