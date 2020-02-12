weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Early snow with cold wind

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snowflakes fall first thing Friday morning before clearing out to gusty winds.

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates!


Friday
Snow early, then wintry winds. High of 42.

Saturday
First day of spring! Bright but chilly with a high of 54.


Sunday
Spring sun. High of 58.

Monday
Sunny and nice with a high of 59.

Tuesday
Partly sunny. High of 62.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 58.

Thursday
Still a chance of showers. High of 60.

