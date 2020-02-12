weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Light rain

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Saturday we're looking at some light rain or drizzle and it will be dreary and gloomy.

Saturday
Showers, especially east with a high of 54.

Sunday
Breezy and milder. High of 59.

Monday
Rain, especially south and east with a high of 43.

Tuesday
Chilly wind. High of 40.

Wednesday
Watching the coast with a high of 38.

Thursday
AM snow. High of 38.

Friday
Cold and dry with a high of 37.



