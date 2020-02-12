AccuWeather Forecast: Light rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Saturday we're looking at some light rain or drizzle and it will be dreary and gloomy.
Saturday
Showers, especially east with a high of 54.
Sunday
Breezy and milder. High of 59.
Monday
Rain, especially south and east with a high of 43.
Tuesday
Chilly wind. High of 40.
Wednesday
Watching the coast with a high of 38.
Thursday
AM snow. High of 38.
Friday
Cold and dry with a high of 37.
