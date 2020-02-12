weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Partially cloud and pleasant

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday we'll have sunshine mixing with clouds from time to time creating an overall pleasant day.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Sunday
Pleasant blend with a high of 80.

Monday
Mostly sunny for Labor Day with a high of 79.

Tuesday

More humid with a high of 83.

Wednesday
Humid and showery with a high of 81.

Thursday
Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 80.

Friday
Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 79.

Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 76.



Watch Episode One of Rising Risk: Double Impact
EMBED More News Videos

The future of floodwater in one of the hardest-hit areas: Lower Manhattan. A look at the science and what's being done to protect the community and the businesses that thrive there



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
Laura death toll now 16; many from carbon monoxide
Death toll from Hurricane Laura climbs to 16
6 dead in Louisiana as Laura weakens to tropical depression
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
74-year-old assaulted, robbed while bringing food to friends
NY attorney general to empanel grand jury in Prude case
COVID News: Man released from hospital after 6-month battle with virus
Multiple boats in distress during 'boat parade' in support of Pres. Trump
Almost $100k in damage, several charged with rioting in NYC
Activists call for arrest of driver who drove through BLM protest
Here's how NJ schools will handle positive COVID cases
Show More
53-year-old woman is a world champion gymnast
Coney Island amusement parks fighting to reopen
No 7th trial for Mississippi man freed from prison in 2019
Back-to-school lists in age of COVID-19: What to know
Will long Labor Day weekend mean another COVID-19 spike?
More TOP STORIES News