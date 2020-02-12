weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Snow flurries, light rain in store

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be another blustery blend of cold weather and temperatures in the low-40s, with snow flurries and light rain arriving Wednesday morning.

Tuesday
Blustery blend with a high of 40.

Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High of 41.

Thursday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 50.

Friday
Mild mix. High of 50.

Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 58.

Sunday
Chance of rain. High of 55.

Monday
Back to blustery with a high of 43.



