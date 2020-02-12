AccuWeather Forecast: Snow flurries, light rain in store

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be another blustery blend of cold weather and temperatures in the low-40s, with snow flurries and light rain arriving Wednesday morning.
Tuesday
Blustery blend with a high of 40.
Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High of 41.
Thursday
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 50.
Friday
Mild mix. High of 50.
Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 58.
Sunday
Chance of rain. High of 55.
Monday
Back to blustery with a high of 43.
