AccuWeather Forecast: Spring begins!

Saturday
First day of spring! Bright but chilly with a high of 54.
Sunday
Spring sun. High of 58.
Monday
Sunny and nice. High 57 (60s inland)
Tuesday
Partly sunny. High of 62.
Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 58.
Thursday
Still a chance of showers. High of 60.
Friday
Damp in the morning, milder. High 64.
