AccuWeather Forecast: Spring begins!

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Spring arrives on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures.
Saturday

First day of spring! Bright but chilly with a high of 54.

Sunday
Spring sun. High of 58.

Monday
Sunny and nice. High 57 (60s inland)

Tuesday
Partly sunny. High of 62.




Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 58.

Thursday
Still a chance of showers. High of 60.

Friday
Damp in the morning, milder. High 64.
