weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunshine with light breeze

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with sunshine and a light wind, but another soaker is on the way.

We may get some heavy periods of rain in the middle of the day Sunday, and a rumble of thunder during the evening hours.



Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 66.

Sunday
AccuWeather Alert: Another soaking. High of 60.

Monday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 53.

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 57.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 63.

Thursday
April showers with a high of 52.

Friday
March chill. High of 49.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Happy first day of spring!
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
Greek alphabet won't be used to name hurricanes again, officials say
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt for suspect after 1 injured in Rockland County shooting
NY unveils digital 'Excelsior' pass to help businesses, venues reopen
Community honors firefighter killed in Spring Valley blaze
NYC housing inspector delivers racist letter to Asian tenants
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
How gap insurance saved a driver thousands after her car was totaled
Show More
5 hurt when car jumps curb, hits pedestrian after NYC crash
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
ABC7 Unite: New book series for kids tackles hard-to-discuss topics
Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
Here's how to get a free mini cheesecake from Junior's
More TOP STORIES News