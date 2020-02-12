weather

AccuWeather: Getting gusty

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Partly sunny and breezy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Partly sunny skies return with increasing winds and a stray shower in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Tuesday
Turning windy. High of 64.

Wednesday
Bright and breezy. High of 64.

Thursday
Milder with sunshine. High 69.

Friday
Shower possible. High of 68.



Saturday
Warmer, possible t-storm. High 72.

Sunday
Pleasant blend. High of 73.

Monday
Clouds and sun. High 71.

