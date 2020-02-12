AccuWeather: Heavy showers and a thundershower

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms. High of 67.
Thursday
Bright and breezy with a high of 65.
Friday
Late shower. High of 61.
Saturday
Cool shower with a high of 63.
Sunday
MOTHER'S DAY! Dry start. High of 63.
Monday
Breezy shower with a high of 65.
Tuesday
Milder mix. High of 68.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV