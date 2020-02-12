weather

AccuWeather: Heavy showers and a thundershower

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: Heavy showers and a thundershower

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will bring heavy showers including a thundershower the worst of it happening in the late morning to late afternoon.

Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms. High of 67.

Thursday
Bright and breezy with a high of 65.

Friday
Late shower. High of 61.



Saturday
Cool shower with a high of 63.

Sunday
MOTHER'S DAY! Dry start. High of 63.

Monday
Breezy shower with a high of 65.

Tuesday
Milder mix. High of 68.

