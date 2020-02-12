weather

AccuWeather: Lots of sunshine

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: More like May

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lots of sun Thursday as we kick off a beautiful stretch of 70 degree weather.

Thursday
More like May. High of 70.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 72.



Saturday
PM shower with a high of 74.

Sunday
Another shower in the afternoon/evening. High of 72.

Monday
Trending drier with a high of 72.

Tuesday
Another shower chance. High of 71.

Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 75.

