AccuWeather: Snowy, wintry start to March

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another round of snow and sleet is expected Friday night into Saturday, and there's another chance for a wintry mix to end the weekend.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Snow developing tonight, mixing with sleet overnight. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday
Snow and sleet before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday
An AccuWeather Alert for Sunday night into Monday. Mostly cloudy for much of the day. Rain likely, mainly after 5pm, changing to snow overnight. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday
Snow, possibly mixed with rain before 7am, then a chance of rain between 7am and 11am. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 34.
