AccuWeather: Milder afternoon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will remain mild with a mix of sun and clouds before the heat ramps up again mid-week.

Tuesday
Comfy blend with a high of 73.



Wednesday
Hot in a hurry. High of 90.

Thursday
Still warm with a high of 84.

Friday
Rain, especially at night. High of 67.

Saturday
Still unsettled. High of 66.

Sunday
Leftover shower? High of 71.

Monday
Best bet for sunshine on Memorial Day. High of 75.

