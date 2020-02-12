weather

AccuWeather: Milder and melting

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures Thursday will melt away some of the snow from this week's nor'easter.

Click here for snowfall totals around the Tri-State area.

Thursday
Milder and melting. High of 40.

Friday
Light rain or a mix. High 42.

Saturday
Brisky and bright. High 38.

Sunday
Storm offshore? High 38.

Monday
Clouds and sun. High 30.

Tuesday
Snow or rain. High of 34.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 32.

Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
