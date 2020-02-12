AccuWeather: Milder and melting

Click here for snowfall totals around the Tri-State area.
Thursday
Milder and melting. High of 40.
Friday
Light rain or a mix. High 42.
Saturday
Brisky and bright. High 38.
Sunday
Storm offshore? High 38.
Monday
Clouds and sun. High 30.
Tuesday
Snow or rain. High of 34.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 32.
