AccuWeather: Milder mix

Tuesday
Pleasant and milder. High of 66.
Wednesday
Much warmer with a high of 85.
Thursday
A few showers. High of 76.
Friday
Brisk blend with a high of 69.
Saturday
Cool breeze. High of 64.
Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 67.
Monday
A bit warmer with a high of 72.
