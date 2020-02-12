AccuWeather: Milder mix

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will feature a comfortable mix of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Tuesday
Pleasant and milder. High of 66.

Wednesday
Much warmer with a high of 85.

Thursday
A few showers. High of 76.

Friday
Brisk blend with a high of 69.

Saturday
Cool breeze. High of 64.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 67.

Monday
A bit warmer with a high of 72.

RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

