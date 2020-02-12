AccuWeather: More like May

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Thursday
More like May. High of 68.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 72.
Saturday
PM shower with a high of 74.
Sunday
Another shower in the afternoon/evening. High of 72.
Monday
Trending drier with a high of 72.
Tuesday
Another shower chance. High of 71.
Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 75.
