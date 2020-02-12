weather

AccuWeather: More like May

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will feel more like the month of May as temperatures in New York City climb to near 70 degrees.

Thursday
More like May. High of 68.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 72.



Saturday
PM shower with a high of 74.

Sunday
Another shower in the afternoon/evening. High of 72.

Monday
Trending drier with a high of 72.

Tuesday
Another shower chance. High of 71.

Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 75.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

