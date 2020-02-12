weather

AccuWeather: Morning clouds give way to sunshine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds on Sunday will give way to intervals of sunshine in the afternoon with a cool breeze.

Memorial Day looks similar, but a bit warmer

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday

Morning clouds with a high of 65.

Monday
AM low clouds with a high of 70.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high od 75.

Wednesday
Warmer blend with a high of 80.

Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 81.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 80.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 80.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
Tropical storm Arthur drenches Carolina coast
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mid-Hudson Region, Long Island could reopen shortly after Memorial Day
NYC council differs from mayor, recommends beaches be open for swimming
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
LI brewery recognizing acts of kindness with 'Toast your Hero' initiative
Mystic Pizza is first CT eatery to add outdoor dining under special permit
NY COVID-19 deaths fall below 100 as some regions near reopening
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Show More
Hairstylist with COVID-19 exposed more than 80 clients: Officials
White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of COVID-19
Kitten born with two faces named Biscuits and Gravy
New Yorkers can vote for their favorite face masks PSA
Governor Cuomo signs order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
More TOP STORIES News