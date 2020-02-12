AccuWeather: Morning clouds give way to sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds on Sunday will give way to intervals of sunshine in the afternoon with a cool breeze.
Memorial Day looks similar, but a bit warmer
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Morning clouds with a high of 65.
Monday
AM low clouds with a high of 70.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high od 75.
Wednesday
Warmer blend with a high of 80.
Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 81.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 80.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 80.
