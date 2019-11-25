Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and milder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The nice weather will continue on Tuesday but will give way to blustery, chilly conditions just in time for Thanksgiving.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Mostly sunny and milder with a high of 56.

Wednesday
Breezy and showery with a high of 56.
RELATED: Why high wind gusts could impact the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thursday
Very windy with a high of 51.

Friday
Windy and chilly with a high of 45.

Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 43.

Sunday
Possible rain with a high of 46.

Monday
Windy and cold with a high of 42.

