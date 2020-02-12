weather

AccuWeather: Nice end to the week

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be sunny and beautiful with temperatures reaching the mid 40s.

Friday
Nice and normal with a high of 44.

Saturday
Some rain possible with a high of 51.

Sunday
Soggier to the south with a high of 46.

Monday
Breezy clearing with a high of 52.

Tuesday
Brisk blend with a high of 39.

Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 44.

Thursday
Clouds to sun with a high of 50.

