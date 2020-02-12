AccuWeather: Nice end to the week

Friday
Nice and normal with a high of 44.
Saturday
Some rain possible with a high of 51.
Sunday
Soggier to the south with a high of 46.
Monday
Breezy clearing with a high of 52.
Tuesday
Brisk blend with a high of 39.
Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 44.
Thursday
Clouds to sun with a high of 50.
