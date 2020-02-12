weather

AccuWeather: Not as extreme Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday's heat won't be as extreme as Monday's and it will be less humid with more of a mix of sun and clouds.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Heat is not as extreme Tuesday, due to lower humidity, but temperatures will remain in the low 90s.



7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Not as extreme with a high of 92.

Wednesday
Scattered storms with a high of 88.

Thursday
Stronger storms with a high of 90.

Friday
Less humid with a high of 85.

Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 86.

Sunday

Sunny and nice. High of 87.

Monday
Humid storms with a high of 88.



