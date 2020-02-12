AccuWeather: Not as extreme Tuesday

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Not as extreme with a high of 92.
Wednesday
Scattered storms with a high of 88.
Thursday
Stronger storms with a high of 90.
Friday
Less humid with a high of 85.
Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 86.
Sunday
Sunny and nice. High of 87.
Monday
Humid storms with a high of 88.
