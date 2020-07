AccuWeather: Not as extreme Tuesday

EMBED >More News Videos Heat is not as extreme Tuesday, due to lower humidity, but temperatures will remain in the low 90s.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday's heat won't be as extreme as Monday's and it will be less humid with more of a mix of sun and clouds.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Not as extreme with a high of 92.Scattered storms with a high of 88.Stronger storms with a high of 90.Less humid with a high of 85.Summer sun with a high of 86.Sunny and nice. High of 87.Humid storms with a high of 88.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app