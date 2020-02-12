Weather

AccuWeather: Periods of rain

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain returns to the Tri-State area on Tuesday, although temperatures will still be on the mild side.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Tuesday
Periods of rain with a high of 50.

Wednesday
Steadier rain at night. High 46.

Thursday
Blustery and colder with a high of 45.

Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 39.

Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 37.

Sunday
Still cold with a high of 36.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 42.




