AccuWeather: Pleasant blend of sun, clouds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will feature a pleasant blend of sunshine and patchy clouds with temperatures reaching the mid 60s.



Tuesday
Still mild. High of 66.

Wednesday
Nice and mild with a high of 68.

Thursday
Clouds and sun. High of 63.

Friday
Spotty showers with a high of 58.

Saturday
A few showers. High of 60.

Sunday
Clouds and breaks with a high of 60.

Monday
Cloudy to partly sunny. High of 62.

Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

