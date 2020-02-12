AccuWeather: Pleasant blend of sun, clouds

Tuesday
Still mild. High of 66.
Wednesday
Nice and mild with a high of 68.
Thursday
Clouds and sun. High of 63.
Friday
Spotty showers with a high of 58.
Saturday
A few showers. High of 60.
Sunday
Clouds and breaks with a high of 60.
Monday
Cloudy to partly sunny. High of 62.
